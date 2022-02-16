MoonTools (MOONS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,466.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for $12.18 or 0.00027967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $335,061.33 and $3,466.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.04 or 0.07030777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.29 or 0.99823509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.