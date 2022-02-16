Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,662 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises 4.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Regency Centers worth $59,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 10,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

