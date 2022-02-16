Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 over the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRM traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $663.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

