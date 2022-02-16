Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 44,195 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Postal Realty Trust worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.