Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,873. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.