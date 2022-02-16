BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Bought by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,464 shares during the period. BTRS comprises approximately 5.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 2.54% of BTRS worth $42,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 387.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $14,121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

