Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $16.71 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,000. NICE accounts for about 2.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in NICE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NICE traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $260.14. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.20. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
