Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $49.97 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,267. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

