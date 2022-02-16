Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases Shares of 110,303 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. International Game Technology accounts for about 0.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of International Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

