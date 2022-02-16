Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,750 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,750 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 75,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

