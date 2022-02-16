Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. 4,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

