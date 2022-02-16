Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. 75,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,317. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

