Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 757,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,718,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for approximately 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. 41,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

