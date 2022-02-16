London Co. of Virginia Sells 139,939 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,939 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $195,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.63. 24,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.