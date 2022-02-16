Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,329. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

