Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,086,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,257. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

