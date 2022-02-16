Long Pond Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,602 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.16% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $47,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,406. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

