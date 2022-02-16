Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

SHW traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.