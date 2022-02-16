Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. frontdoor accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

