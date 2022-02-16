Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 58,921 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 969.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,921 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 421,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

