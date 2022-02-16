salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $214.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,759 shares of company stock worth $39,396,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

