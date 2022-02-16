London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,388 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.61% of Sensata Technologies worth $139,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,661. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

