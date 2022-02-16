London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,702 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $80,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,021,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,921 shares of company stock valued at $56,552,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 112,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

