London Co. of Virginia Sells 319,183 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,183 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.52% of Tempur Sealy International worth $46,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

