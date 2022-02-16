Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $812,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $108,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

