Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

