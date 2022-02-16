Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 115.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. 436,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

