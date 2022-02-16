Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.74. 173,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,885. The company has a market cap of $257.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.