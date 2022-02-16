Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

V traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. The company has a market cap of $436.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.64 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

