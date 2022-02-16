London Co. of Virginia Acquires 538,315 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.66% of Churchill Downs worth $244,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

CHDN stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.82. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,020. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average of $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

