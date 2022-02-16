London Co. of Virginia Acquires 50,526 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $562,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,222. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

