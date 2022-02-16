London Co. of Virginia Purchases 110,495 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,495 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $350,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,783,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 236,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,373,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

