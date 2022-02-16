Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.77.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

