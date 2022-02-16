Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rises By 72.7%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

