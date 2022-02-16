Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 752,717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $7,313,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

NSTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

