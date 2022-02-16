Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 389,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,215. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

