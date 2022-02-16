Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS and its FY22 guidance to approx. $1.04 EPS.

DRVN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 14,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.44.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Driven Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Driven Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.