Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $769,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,253,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

