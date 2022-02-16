Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 229,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $51.25.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.