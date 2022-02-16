GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.05, but opened at $87.34. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 9,086 shares.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $154,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

