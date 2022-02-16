DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,316.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

