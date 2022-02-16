Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

