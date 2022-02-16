B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $43,246.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.46 or 0.07031303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.39 or 1.00054653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,215,395 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

