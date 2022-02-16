Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $576.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $105,054.64 and $576.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

