Lone Pine Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Fate Therapeutics worth $130,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after acquiring an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after acquiring an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,856. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.