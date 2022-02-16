Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Reduced by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,698 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Moderna worth $1,276,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,513 shares of company stock worth $83,659,951. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. 102,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,962,641. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average is $303.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

