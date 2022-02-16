Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $331.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Everest Re Group traded as high as $304.05 and last traded at $303.23, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.63.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.41 and a 200-day moving average of $270.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

