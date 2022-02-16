Long Pond Capital LP Acquires 4,239,065 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $92,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,702. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.