Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

