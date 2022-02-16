ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 115,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $8,917,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock valued at $573,649,972. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.